New Year's Eve events in Charleston 

Stay in your pajamas and enjoy brunch and drinks (you'll need them after a night out), along with music from DJ Rehab.

SOLD OUT Check out Shakey Graves at the Music Hall two nights in a row. Alejandro Rose-Garcia is the guy behind the guitar and kick drum that is Shakey Graves. Local band SUSTO will join Graves on New Year's Eve.

Have you been to North Charleston’s newest venue, the Purple Buffalo, yet? Our music editor Kelly Rae Smith tells us it’s pretty damn cool, and we’re inclined to believe her. Ring in the New Year at the Buffalo with hip-hop duo Speakerbox, followed by DJ Raz. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the music starts at 10:30 p.m. And if you come hungry, fear not — there will be a whole smoked pig for guests to indulge in, and, of course, a midnight champagne toast.

For too long, New Year’s Eve parties have neglected man’s best frenemy. That changes this year with Pounce Cat Cafe’s Great Catsby party. The usual NYE accessories will be present (unlimited drinks, noise-makers, a dance floor), with one minor difference. “You get to hang out with 20 cats and kittens, and get your snuggles in,” says co-owner Ashley Brooks. As the event’s name suggests, party-goers are encouraged to wear flapper dresses, top hats, and other 1920s apparel. Despite that, the music won’t be all Dixieland; expect plenty of contemporary pop hits to groove to. And since the Charleston Animal Society has given Brooks and co-owner Annaliese Hughes the cats, they are all up for adoption. Maybe 2017 can start off with a new friend.

SOLD OUT. There are a bunch of great NYE parties all over town this year, so we kind of closed our eyes and played eeny, meeny, miny, mo with what shindig we would feature. The Snyder Grand Ball is a classic Charleston throwdown — held at the aquarium, which faces the Cooper River, the setting is picture perfect. The event has an open bar, heavy hors d’ouevres, and live music from the David Higgins Band, along with beats from DJ NattyHeavy. And don’t forget to dress up nice: The dress code is finest cocktail or formal dresses for chicks and black tie optional for dudes.

Park Circle gets festive this New Year’s Eve with a bar hop of sorts — a great alternative to those big shindigs that start late in the evening. At PC’s NYE, start at The Brew Cellar with beer from a local brewery paired with a snack prepared by Stems & Skins. After your brew make your way to EVO for a pint of the good stuff, or a glass of wine, your choice. Chef Blake McCormick will be cooking up specials and you can choose from a variety of appetizers and pizza to enjoy. After dinner pop over to EVO’s Craft Bakery for a Sweeteeth chocolate bon bon or handmade dessert served with an espresso beverage of your choice. Finally, finish off the night at Stem & Skins, where you will be greeted at the door with a glass of bubbly.

Charleston hosts a New Year’s eve party that the whole family can enjoy. This is a non-alcoholic event, with plenty of other ways to keep everyone entertained, including karaoke, a crazy hat station, a photo booth, and a bounce castle. “We want to be sure that everyone feels welcome and that the city of Charleston is helping people ring in the new year,” says Office of Cultural Affairs event coordinator Kelly Walker. Performance art group Glitter Hoops and dance group Kyle and the Chaotics will perform during the day. Once the sun goes down, gutter country group Whiskey Diablo and party band New Galaxy will take over. All entertainment for the kids will continue until the night is over. Who says you need alcohol to have fun?

Enjoy a four course meal with the option of adding wine pairings at Langdon's. Choose from dishes like ahi tuna, scallop crudo, braised lamb shank, crispy skin snapper, and chocolate-ancho panna cotta.

Charleston ladies wind down from your weekend and join us every Monday for $4 house wine specials from 7 - 10

Get your fill of brunch food at 5Church's New Year's Day brunch buffet, which will include items like french toast, mac and cheese, crab legs, and chocolate croissants.

Celebrate this New Year’s Eve 2017 at HōM and blast back to Seventeen Again. Remember all of those things you loved doing in your parent’s basement at seventeen? Well we are bringing them back HōM. Spin the “Champagne” Bottle, Ping Pong, Seven Minutes in Heaven and your favorite throwback jams.

Enjoy complimentary champagne and a six course meal at Circa 1886 to ring in the New Year.

Come celebrate New Year's Eve at Le Farfalle, which will be open normal business hours and will be offering two menu options: a four course tasting menu for $65 with the option of adding a $50 wine pairing, or a six course tasting menu for $100 with the option of adding an $85 wine pairing. A sampling of the dishes that will be on the menu includes: Cotecchino & Lentil Minestra, Risotto Milanese, Spaghetti Carbonara of the Sea, White Truffle Gnudi, Charred Lamb Chops and Belly, Grilled Sturgeon Piccata and Grappa Chocolate Cake.

Enjoy a three course NYE meal at Opal, along with a charcuterie board for the table. Choose from dishes like lobster bisque, tuna crudo, local grouper over roasted sunchoke and kale Carolina gold rice, lasagnette with lobster, and house made gelatos.

Head to Indaco for a NYE dinner featuring the restaurant's regular menu, along with a few specialty items and a midnight champagne toast.

Celebrate Tradition, untraditionally. This holiday season, leave the familiar behind for something artfully unexpected: a three course dinner and optional wine and champagne pairings. Reservations are required.

This NYE indulge in dinner at Vickery's which will include a house or Caesar salad or lobster bisque, mahi cheeks with dill shallot aioli, and New York strip steak with Jonah crab clusters, garlic rosemary roasted potatoes, and sauteed asparagus. You can choose from chocolate cake or creme brulee cheesecake for dessert and if you feel so inclined, add a bottle of Arte Latino Cava Brut for $15.

On December 31, 5Church will be hosting its New Year’s Eve bash, offering a three-course menu, champagne, a live DJ, balloon drop, festive party favors and a countdown, and a toast at midnight for various price points.

This New Year's Eve dinner will feature a whole stuffed flounder for two with appetizers, a complimentary champagne toast, and other surprises. Wine pairings will be available at an additional cost.

Trattoria Luca's New Year’s Eve dinner will be a four-course pre-fixed menu, with three options per course. The New Year’s Eve dinner will be $75 per person with the option of adding wine pairings at $35.

Say goodbye to 2016 with Cannon Green's NYE feast. A three course meal (plus desert) will be served.

Crave Kitchen and Cocktails is ringing in the new year with a special new years eve menu, a campfire oyster roast, and a champagne toast. DJ SaturDave will be providing the tunes.

High Cotton serves a three-course dinner this New Year's Eve featuring dishes like buttermilk fried oysters, shrimp and lobster cocktail, blue crab stuffed flounder, and 8 oz. filet Oscar. Enjoy desserts like coconut cream pie, vanilla bean creme brulee, or triple chocolate cheesecake.

Coda Del Pesce's New Year’s Eve dinner will be a four-course pre-fixe menu, with three options per course. The New Year’s Eve dinner will be $75 per person with the option of adding wine pairings at $35.

Park Circle New Year's Eve

S.C. Aquarium Music by David Higgins Band and DJ NattyHeavy with all inclusive bar and heavy hors d'ouevres.

The Purple Buffalo Head to new venue Purple Buffalo for music from hip-hop duo Speakerbox and DJ Raz. Tickets include access to a whole smoked pig as well as a champagne toast.

Charleston Music Hall SOLD OUT Check out Shakey Graves at the Music Hall two nights in a row. Alejandro Rose-Garcia is the guy behind the guitar and kick drum that is Shakey Graves. Local band SUSTO will join Graves on New Year's Eve.

Memminger Auditorium This party ain't cheap, but ya know, why not do it up big on NYE? Charleston Wonderland features live music, performances inside and outside of Memminger Auditorium, an open bar, local cuisine, multiple DJs, ice carvings, dance crews, and more.

Omar Shrine Temple Chucktown Countdown offers a New Year’s Eve experience unlike all others and in just two short years has quickly become Charleston’s premiere New Year’s Eve party. Chucktown Countdown is sponsored by Tito’s Vodka, Lunazul Tequila, and Larceny Bourbon offering guests a top shelf bar experience with unlimited pours, an incredible lineup of live bands and DJs, dancers and LED performers, a video mapping light performance and state of the art audio and visual equipment that will delight the senses as we ring in 2017. Come dressed in your New Years Eve best and let the countdown begin.

King Street Public House King Street Public House hosts a NYE party featuring $2.50 Truly bottles by Truly Beverage. There will be additional drink specials and tunes from DJ Jake Butler. There will be a red carpet for photos, too.

Red's Ice House Party on Shem Creek with this full-blown NYE celebration, featuring cocktails, beer and wine, champagne, free party favors, and fireworks. There will be live entertainment at Red's including Soul Fish and Morning Fatty and DJ Scooby will be at T&T. A premium ticket gets you access to both Red's and T&T with premium bar and food offerings. Tickets are cash only and sold at both restaurants.

Triangle Char and Bar For $20.17 (get it?) you can enjoy a three-course dinner and a bottle of champagne for your table.

Triangle Char and Bar Triangle's West Ashley location features Charleston's only ball drop, a DJ, and food and drink specials all night long.

Art's Bar & Grill Head to Art's Bar & Grill for a free NYE party featuring music from Rik Cribb and the Problems, and free champagne and party favors at midnight.

Charleston Beer Works Head to Beer Works all of New Year's Eve day to watch the big college football games. At night Token Mary takes the stage with their live music and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

Ghost Monkey Brewery Get down with live music at Ghost Monkey Brewery as they ring in the New Year all day. Dave 'N' Dubs plays twice at 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and The Rescue Blues play at 9:30 p.m.

Triangle Char and Bar The NYE festivities start early at Triangle's Mt. Pleasant location with football on all day, from the Citrus Bowl to the Peach Bowl to the Fiesta Bowl. A DJ starts spinning tunes at 10 p.m.

Revelry Brewing Co. Celebrate NYE all day and night on Revelry's rooftop.

Kingdom Bar & Grill Kingdom Bar & Grill offers several NYE options this year, including a dinner only option, dinner and a celebration with special guest DJ, and a VIP lounge.

Prohibition One of the more affordable parties in town, Prohibition features live jazz, DJ Brian, a champagne toast, passed hors d'oeuvres, and party favors.

Warehouse 99 lucky people will enjoy an open bar, passed snacks, DJ Breeze, festive props, and more at this throwback party.

O-Ku Ring in the New Year at O-Ku beginning at 9 p.m. with a DJ and midnight champagne toast. This event is open to the public but there will be a $10 cover (cash only) beginning at 10 p.m.

The Cocktail Club Ring in the New Year at Cocktail Club where you can enjoy live music, a "dress to impress" dress code, and more.

The Shelter Kitchen + Bar Ring in the New Year at The Shelter with premium beverages, hors d'oeuvres, NYE party favors, and music from DJ Mike Tech.

HoM Celebrate this New Year's Eve 2017 at HōM and blast back to Seventeen Again. Remember all of those things you loved doing in your parent's basement at seventeen? Well we are bringing them back HōM. Spin the "Champagne" Bottle, Ping Pong, Seven Minutes in Heaven and your favorite throwback jams.

Tides Folly Beach Enjoy your NYE with a side of oceanfront views at Tides' celebration, which includes fireworks, music from DJ Elementz and The Officials, a food buffet, champagne toast, and cash bar.

FILL Restaurant and Piano Bar Celebrate the new year by watching two piano experts do battle. A champagne toast will be at midnight.

The Alley SOLD OUT Ring in the New Year with football, music from DJ Phamtastik, free bowling, a photo booth, light hors d'oeuvres, and more.

The Commodore The Commodore's NYE fest features an all-star music lineup, complimentary champagne, early hors d'oeuvres, and late night snacks. Tickets are available for purchase at The Commodore.

Boone's Bar Boone's Bar rings in the New Year with DJ Jerry Feels Good, a champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres, a photobooth, and more.

The Dewberry Ring in the New Year at the Dewberry's Mid-Century New Year’s Eve Gala. Whether you want to dance the night away to live music by Joe Clarke Big Band, or sip Champagne under the stars in a historic walled garden, this event has all that plus a premium open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and late night bites.

Mynt This NYE Mynt features music by DJ Kevbo and Seth G, along with a champagne toast at midnight. Email myntcharleston@gmail.com if interested in VIP service.

The Cedar Room SOLD OUT Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Cedar Room. Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar provided by Mercantile and Mash. Musical performances by The Mighty Kicks and Wade Walker “DJ United.” Midnight champagne toast to ring in 2017. Attire is black tie optional, 21 and up please.

The Windjammer Party at the Windjammer for NYE with 80s music tribute band The Spazmatics. You can also enjoy champagne and party favors.

Tabbuli Grill All gold errythang, eh? Tabbuli hosts a NYE party featuring a DJ, fashion and entertainment, and more. The all-inclusive ticket includes hookah, drinks and food plus VIP seating.

Burns Alley Neighborhood Bar Rock in the New Year with Action City Blackout and Hearts on Fire and grab PBR swag and enjoy a PBR toast at midnight.

Rooftop Bar at Vendue Ring it in on the Roof. This party features music from a DJ and a midnight champagne toast.

Bay Street Biergarten Party with the surreal characters that populate Bay Street Biergarten's NYE wonderland and enjoy house liquor, wine, and beer, and hors d'oeuvres. If you go VIP you get access to premium drinks, a private bourbon bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

My Father's Moustache Head to My Father's Moustache for live music from The Stilettos, drink specials, and a champagne toast.