2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Nice

Boots

Wolverine Original 1,000 Mile Boot for Men. Featuring great leather, solid construction, and designed to last for generations. More styles & colors available in store.

$359.99 Available at Boot Jack

Necklaces

Oysterology Necklaces. Handmade local oyster shell jewelry featuring simple Lowcountry designs by Heidi Smart.

$35 Available at Charleston Flower Market

Ukulele & Case

"Ukadelic" Ukulele by Kala

$61.89

Uke Crazy Alligator Case Soprano.

$72.95 Available at Shem Creek Music

Scarf

Ben Silver silk scarf.

$125 Available at CofC Bookstore

Snowglobes

Reed and Barton snowglobes.

Starting at $50 Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Beanie Hat

Silver knit beanie. Multiple colors available.

$22 Available at Apricot Lane

Needlepoint Belt

Smathers and Branson hand stitched belt with wooden case.

$165 Available at C of C Bookstore

Scarf

Super soft blanket scarf. Multiple colors available.

$30 Available at Apricot Lane

3D Puzzle

Miho puzzle home décor. Available in buck, birdhouse, or flower. Great for all ages. Assembly required.

$34-$65 Available at Charleston Flower Market

Meat Box

Selection of steaks, roasts, pâtés, smoked meats, charcuterie, sausage, and ground meats, hand selected by chef Tim Morton each month. Each box will contain three-four dinners for two.

$350 for three-months & $600 for six-months Available at Mercantile & Mash

Boots

Women’s Gogo Boot by Bed Stü. Each shoe or boot design is handmade with natural leather. More styles available in store.

$269 Available at Boot Jack

Soap

Save Water Shower with a Friend bar soap.

$11 Available at Celadon

Arctic Cup

By Carlson Designs. Powder-coated.

$35 Available at Looking 4 Local

Ornament

Goldbug ornament with Swarovski crystals. This ornament was designed by a fourth generation jeweler at Croghan's. Made in the USA.

$30 Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Candle

Jax Kelly Crystal Candle. In Blue Lace Agate.

$15 Available by Apricot Lane

Beanie

Pink knit pom-pom beanie.

$24 Available at Apricot Lane

Golf Head Covers

3-pack Contour golf head covers

$49.98 Available at CofC Bookstore

Candle

Meditation Scented Candle.

$34 Available at Celadon

Flower Arrangement

Preserved birch wrapped glass vase with mixed arrangements. Offering delivery all over Charleston area.

Starting at $75 (Everyday arrangements start at $15) Available at Charleston Flower Market

Napkin Ring

Goldbug Napkin Ring. Perfect for your Charleston holiday party. Made in the USA.

$20 Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Adoption Certificates & Gift Cards

You can buy certificates for adoption fees or save a life in honor of a loved one. We'll wrap up a photo of the pet you saved to go under the tree.

Available at Pet Helpers

Charleston Sign

White cotton Charleston sign with oyster shell accent.

$25 Available at Looking 4 Local

Ornaments

Reed and Barton Ornaments. Made with sterling silver and silverplate.

From $30 Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Sauces

By Burnt & Salty. Enjoy chili glaze, Korean mustard, and coconut suka.

$9 - $10 Available at Looking 4 Local

Kama Sutra Gift Set

Sweet Heart Kama Sutra gift set. A romantic gift with sensual body treats that puts you in touch with your lover.

$49.99 Available at Guilty Pleasures

Tote Bag

Mercantile & Mash tote bag.

$20 Available at Mercantile & Mash

CofC Mug

Crystal Distinction mug with pewter accents.

$24.98 Available at CofC Bookstore
