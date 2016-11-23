Gun Tote'n Mamas evening pouch leopard.$59.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports
BVLA "Arrow" 18k white gold industrial bar.$480
BVLA "Marquise Sarai" 18k white gold with smokey topaz decorative end.$350 Available at Museum of Living Arts
You can buy certificates for adoption fees or save a life in honor of a loved one. We'll wrap up a photo of the pet you saved to go under the tree.Available at Pet helpers
Available for all shapes and sizes.$24.99-$59.99 Available at Guilty Pleasures
The world's No. 1 vibrator for couples now has an adjustable fit, along with a remote control and smartphone app. Rechargeable and waterproof.$199.99 Available at Guilty Pleasures
GPS Deceit & Discreet First Aid Kit Gun Case$28.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports
Gun Tote'n Mamas orange ostrich town tote.$235.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports
Sexperiments bling & sting bondage set.$84.95 Available at Badd Kitty
Fifty Shades Darker. Dark desires couples kit.$79.99 Available at Chateau Exxperience
Eden TerraNova 226 Amp.$499
TN 4 X10 Cabinet$849 Available at Shem Creek Music
GunVault Micro Vault MV 500.$115.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports
Three powerful motors and six vibration modes. Waterproof and rechargeable.$159.95 Available at Badd Kitty
Fetish Fancy Series Xmas plush cuff set.$24.49 Available at Chateau Exxperience
Variety of naughty games from the editors of Cosmopolitan Magazine.$9.95 each Available at Guilty Pleasures
BVLA "Rose" 18k white gold with Swarovski Crystals navel curve.$825 Available at Museum of the Living Arts
Industrial strength septum clicker. Titanium with Swarovski crystals or opals.$180-$210 Available at Museum of Living Arts