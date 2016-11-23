November 23, 2016 Calendar+Scene » Holiday Happenings

2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Naughty

Gun Tote

Gun Tote'n Mamas evening pouch leopard.

$59.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports

Body Jewelry

BVLA "Arrow" 18k white gold industrial bar.

$480

BVLA "Marquise Sarai" 18k white gold with smokey topaz decorative end.

$350 Available at Museum of Living Arts

Adoption Certificates & Gift Cards

You can buy certificates for adoption fees or save a life in honor of a loved one. We'll wrap up a photo of the pet you saved to go under the tree.

Available at Pet helpers

Lingerie

Available for all shapes and sizes.

$24.99-$59.99 Available at Guilty Pleasures

We-Vibe Sync

The world's No. 1 vibrator for couples now has an adjustable fit, along with a remote control and smartphone app. Rechargeable and waterproof.

$199.99 Available at Guilty Pleasures

Gun Case

GPS Deceit & Discreet First Aid Kit Gun Case

$28.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports

Gun Tote

Gun Tote'n Mamas orange ostrich town tote.

$235.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports

Bondage Set

Sexperiments bling & sting bondage set.

$84.95 Available at Badd Kitty

Couples Kit

Fifty Shades Darker. Dark desires couples kit.

$79.99 Available at Chateau Exxperience

Amp & Cabinet

Eden TerraNova 226 Amp.

$499

TN 4 X10 Cabinet

$849 Available at Shem Creek Music

Gun Vault

GunVault Micro Vault MV 500.

$115.95 Available at C&S Shooting Sports

Gvibe²

Three powerful motors and six vibration modes. Waterproof and rechargeable.

$159.95 Available at Badd Kitty

Handcuffs

Fetish Fancy Series Xmas plush cuff set.

$24.49 Available at Chateau Exxperience

Naughty Games

Variety of naughty games from the editors of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

$9.95 each Available at Guilty Pleasures

Navel Curve

BVLA "Rose" 18k white gold with Swarovski Crystals navel curve.

$825 Available at Museum of the Living Arts

Septum Clicker

Industrial strength septum clicker. Titanium with Swarovski crystals or opals.

$180-$210 Available at Museum of Living Arts
