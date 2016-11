Once again, it's the most-friggin-wonderful time of the year. Right? Nothing says Christmas like a wish list a mile long and a to-do list that's even longer. As you haul that inflatable lawn ornament Yoda out of storage and staple up the twinkle lights, we've prepared a list of goodies to keep in mind for all the angels and Grinches on your list.

First, one question... Have they been: