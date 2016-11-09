2016 City Paper Music Awards 

Welcome, lovers of local music. The City Paper Music Awards are back for more, and this time we've made a few changes. Since the Holy City has plenty of both metal and punk bands to go around, we separated that one-time punk/metal category into two awards this year. And because of the growing number of legit studios and kickass producers around town, we also added a brand new category for Producer/Studio of the Year.
Thanks to the many folks out there who not only cast their CPMA votes in categories new and old, but who also supported the local music scene this past year by showing up at venues, buying music and merch, and sharing your love on the interwebs. Special shoutout to all who are doing their part to ensure Charleston has a diverse scene, where all members of this community are treated fairly and adored equally. We can't wait to celebrate that diversity with you at the CPMA party and winners' showcase on Mon. Nov. 14 at the Pour House, where nearly 50 local musicians will perform, juxtaposing jazz with metal, jam with hip-hop, folk with reggae, and more. —Kelly Rae Smith
By this point, it's safe to say that the people of Charleston like the Dead 27s (see the 2014 CPMAs, when the band took home four accolades), and it's easy to see why when you have a song like "What a Waste." It's just plain fun to listen to. — Heath Ellison
The first time we'd even heard of Stop Light Observations was during the 2012 CPMAs — not because they were on the ballot, but because they were not on the ballot. Scores of the band's fans commented on the ballot link on our site, getting our attention by demanding that the paper redo the ballot. — Kelly Rae Smith
Hunter Park, the singer-songwriter who performs and records under the name She Returns From War, writes from the heart. — Kyle Petersen
Brutal is as brutal does. With songs like "Pink Sock" (check Urban Dictionary), "Whore Butt" (again with the Urban Dictionary), and "Headcrusher" (self-explanatory) in tow, Godwin Falcon has returned to reign over the CPMAs with an iron fist firmly wrapped around a cold Twisted Tea. — Heath Ellison
On their debut album Buddha the Beast Little Stranger uses hip-hop beats as a foundation for a kaleidoscopic array of sounds. Channeling everyone from the Gorillaz to Beck to the Beta Band, the duo, John and Kevin Shields, layers disembodied vocal samples, laid-back synth pop, Coldplay-style wide-screen grandeur, and, yes, the occasional blast of swaggering rap over tight, funky beats. — Vincent Harris
It isn't just that Quentin Ravenel can play drums like he has six arms. It's that while he's pulling off a dizzying series of fills, beats, and rhythms, he's also singing. As the leader and focal point of his group, Quentin Ravenel & Friends, he can go from a soulful falsetto to a gospel shout, all while striking his drums, cymbals, and programmed pads with relish and precision. — Vincent Harris
Tay McNabb, a.k.a. Party Dad, developed his award-winning DJ reputation by taking the path less traveled. In a nightlife scene populated by EDM and hip-hop club tracks, McNabb digs for the obscure bangers, pulling out cult and outsider disco and funk tunes that populate dance floors like nobody else. — Kyle Petersen
While inspiration has fueled many musicians' careers, few on the local music scene can be said to follow it quite as frequently as Dallas Baker. The ink had barely dried on the 2014 CPMA issues celebrating his work with Big John Belly as Up-and-Coming Act of the Year when he announced his departure to concentrate on his then side gig, Dallas Baker & Friends. Now Bluegrass Band of the Year, Dallas Baker & Friends don't stop at bluegrass. — Isaac Weeks
Every year we choose a local artist to create the actual trophies CPMA winners take home and admire forever, and this time around the maker is one Alison Brynn Ross. — Kelly Rae Smith