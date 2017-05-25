The Agenda: Teck says 'largest city' rank not about bragging rights; Nonexistent ethics board already backed-up

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Ed McMullen, a Columbia consultant who headed up President Trump's S.C. campaign could be in the running for a job with the State Department. Source: The State

Charleston was named South Carolina's largest city, according to the latest Census Bureau numbers. Mayor Tecklenburg, on the news: "I don’t look at it as bragging rights at all ... The challenge is not to be the biggest city but the best city, and I believe we are." Source: P&C

Congressman Mark Sanford says he won't enter the race to head up the House Oversight Committee, but his colleague Trey Gowdy remains in the running. Source: P&C

Despite State Department warnings to not enter North Korea and several Americans being detained there, Congressman Joe Wilson wants to require official Treasury Department permission for Americans to travel there. Source: P&C

More than 50 complaints are pending before the state's new appointed Ethics Commission, but members of the S.C. Senate have yet to give their sign-off on the nominees despite an April 1 deadline. Source: P&C