A quick look at street closures for the Spoleto opening ceremony

With the start of Spoleto just a day away, here are the details on street closures for the festival’s opening ceremony.Set for Fri. May 26, the Piccolo Spoleto opening ceremony will begin at noon on the front steps of Charleston City Hall. In preparation for the event and all the fanfare that comes with it, the areas at Meeting and Broad streets and Broad and Church streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m.Then at 11:45 a.m., the areas at Broad and King streets, Meeting and Queen streets, and Meeting and Tradd streets will close to vehicles, so if you plan on traveling around any of these intersections, you’re going to have to do it by foot.The opening ceremony is expected to conclude at 1:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department, and all streets will reopen as soon as possible.