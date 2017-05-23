The Agenda: Mulvaney-crafted budget cuts safety net programs; 200k without representation amid ethics probe

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear turtlenecks.

The Agenda is our daily news round-up of stories pertaining to S.C.

The Trump administration is rolling out a more detailed version of its federal budget proposal today, one which lays out deep cuts to safety net programs like Medicaid, food stamps, children's health insurance, and welfare. Source: NYT

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney (fmrly. an Upstate congressman) who wrote the Trump budget, in a P&C op-ed today: "Taking money from someone without an intention to pay it back is not debt. It is theft. This budget makes it clear that we will reverse this larceny."

A Columbia businessman with experience in the legislature and on state regulatory boards has reportedly been nominated to sit on the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Source: WIS-TV

After being indicted recently on ethics charges, Rep. Rick Quinn was arraigned today in Columbia. He was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and remains suspended from office. Source: P&C

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues some 200,000 S.C. residents, including some in Berkeley County, do not have representation in one of the houses of the legislature as indicted lawmakers remain suspended from office. Source: The State

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on TODAY yesterday: "We absolutely need an investigation" into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Source: P&C

Raincoat and galoshes alert: 'King Tides' are expected to return to downtown Charleston this week, so be prepared for localized flooding at high tide and traffic delays. Source: P&C