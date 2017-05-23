Human remains, severed foot identified as missing North Charleston man

click to enlarge Provided

Everett Middleton was first reported missing in December

Charleston County coroners have identified the severed foot and skeletal remains found earlier this month along the Ashley River as a 20-year-old North Charleston man.Everett Middleton Jr., age 20, was reported missing in December. At that time, North Charleston police stated that Middleton suffered from schizophrenia and was told to go to the hospital after contacting his mother for help.On May 1, Charleston police were contacted regarding a severed human foot that had been discovered on the dock at the Charleston City Marina. According to an incident report, the foot was found inside of a shoe that had been sitting on the dock for approximately six days before police were notified. Later that week, County Coroner Rae Wooten stated that the foot had been pulled from the water and discarded on the dock after spending an unknown amount of time adrift.The following week, Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies and Charleston Police Harbor Patrol uncovered human skeletal remains in the marsh area behind The Citadel campus. After one hour of patrolling the area in relation to the discovered foot, police located the remains, but it was not immediately confirmed that the severed foot and human remains were linked.The circumstances of Middleton’s death have yet to be determined.