Woman who dressed as dinosaur, startled carriage horses surrenders to police

This type of harassment is dangerous for our horses and passengers! #chsnews pic.twitter.com/kVZiFstbNv — Palmetto Carriage (@palmettoredbarn) May 19, 2017

Charleston police have confirmed that a woman dressed in an orange dinosaur costume has been charged with disorderly conduct after startling carriage horses Thursday evening.Nicole Wells, age 26, surrendered to police around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to a police spokesman. She was cited and released for disorderly conduct and for violating laws prohibiting the wearing of a mask or disguise in public.According to an incident report, police were dispatched to the area of Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub at 160 Church St. Thursday evening following reports of a collision involving a horse carriage. Witnesses told police that a person dressed in a dinosaur costume made growling noises that frightened the carriage horses, causing them to backpedal.While attempting to control the horses, the carriage driver fell to the ground and his leg was run over by a carriage wheel, the report states. No horses or passengers were injured in the incident, but the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Roper Hospital.Following the incident, police received an anonymous call informing police that the suspect fled to the Cumberland Street parking garage, removed her costume, and entered a car.Tom Doyle, president of Palmetto Carriage Works, said Friday that carriage workers have experienced increased cases of harassment in recent months — but none appear to have involved this level of costumery.