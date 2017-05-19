The Agenda: Gowdy poised to take chairmanship?; Times Square suspect jailed at Hanahan brig in 2013; Opioid aid

click to enlarge House Oversight Committee

Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-Greenville) looks poised to take over the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee

The Agenda is our daily news round-up of stories pertaining to S.C.

The man accused of murder after driving into crowds in Times Square yesterday, killing one and injuring 22, is a Navy veteran with a 'troubled past' who spent time at the Navy brig for an unspecified crime in 2013. Source: Reuters

The top baby boy and girl names in S.C. last year were William and Ava, according to the Social Security Administration. Source: SSA

It looks like Congressman Trey Gowdy will be the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee, overseeing the congressional investigation into whether the president pressured the FBI director to cut off an investigation into his national security director. Source: Politico

150,000: The number of South Carolinians who will receive a tax break as part of the new earned-income tax credit tucked into the recent state gas tax hike. Source: The State

Lawyers for indicted Rep. Rick Quinn appear ready to call for solicitor David Pascoe to be dismissed from making the case against the consultant-politician after Quinn was accused earlier this week of violating state ethics laws. Attorney General Alan Wilson appointed Pascoe to the case after he declared a conflict-of-interest. Source: The State

NYT: In some states, including S.C., "donating to private schools can earn you a profit"

DHEC may tighten restrictions on groundwater use after high-profile dust-ups with Google and industrial farms seeking to pull significant amounts of water from the ground. Source: The State, P&C

$6.5 million: The amount in federal grants that S.C. is getting to help combat opioid addiction and overdoses. Source: P&C

MUSC's CEO admits that a new pay structure could change things for doctors who are not "clinically productive," saying that they may "have a tough time."