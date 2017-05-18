The Agenda: S.C. pols react to special counsel; Even bigger ships in Chs?; Govs on Jeopardy

click to enlarge Flickr user Bradley Weber

The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller a special counsel to investigate Trump and associates' involvement with Russia was greeted with a range of reactions from S.C. pols:

Rep. Mark Sanford says it adds "an extra layer of certainty in the process."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN's Manu Raju that the appointment will "diminish" the congressional investigation.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (a former prosecutor) says he's always been "impressed with [Mueller's] integrity and evenhandedness."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, on President Donald Trump's planned trip to Europe: "a lot of us are glad he's leaving for a few days." Source: AP

The COSCO Development cleared the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday with about 25-feet of clearance, SPA CEO Jim Newsome says, but projects on the East Coast to raise bridges in larger ports to accommodate even larger ships could mean those ships may be Charleston-bound as well. Source: P&C

Amid worries over the company's financial standing, the public could get a look at the contract behind Westinghouse's work with the VC Summer nuclear plant in Jenkinsville today as a deadline keeping it public passes. Source: Columbia Biz

Gov. Henry McMaster has a bill on his desk, passed by the legislature, that would require police agencies to make a case in court for why they should be allowed to withhold dashcam footage when they see fit. McMaster has ten days to sign or veto it, but he has not yet taken a position on the proposal. Source: SC Radio

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, waded into rough diplomatic waters this week when she asserted that the Western Wall holy site is in Israel, when the Jerusalem site is actually in disputed territory claimed by both Israel and Palestine. Source: AP

Haley and McMaster both made a cameo appearance last night on Jeopardy