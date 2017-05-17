The Agenda: Another S.C. lawmaker indicted; Graham invites Comey to testify; Norman has edge in SC-5

click to enlarge File

Rep. Rick Quinn (R-Lexington) was indicted yesterday on ethics charges and suspended from the legislature

Republican Ralph Norman edged out state Rep. Tommy Pope in the 5th District GOP primary yesterday by about 200 votes. The margin is small enough to trigger an automatic recount under state law. The general election to replace Mick Mulvaney is next month. Source: Rock Hill Herald

In between Monday's news that Trump might've disclosed sensitive information to the Russians and yesterday's news that he tried to call off a federal investigation into a top national security officer, another sitting South Carolina lawmaker, Rep Rick Quinn (R-Lexington), was indicted by a state grand jury for failing to report more than $4.5 million paid to companies operated by him and his father. Source: P&C

In light of yesterday's news that the president reportedly asked fired FBI Director James Comey to ease off an investigation into his national security advisor Michael Flynn, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has invited Comey to testify in public before his Senate Judiciary subcommittee. Source: NYT, Politico

$4.5 million: The cost of a new clinic at the South Carolina Aquarium for sea turtles. Source: P&C

$80 million: The cost of a new building at USC for law students. Source: The State

An intermodal center proposed to be built near Park Circle may have hit another roadblock as even the lowest bids on the project put it over budget. Source: P&C

In an editorial today, the P&C Opinion page refocuses the latest Trump-Russia controversy back on the leakers. Source: P&C