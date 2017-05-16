The Agenda: Graham reserved in reaction to WaPo scoop; Gowdy out of FBI running; SC-5 runoff today

click to enlarge Flickr user usipeace

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was brief in his reaction to yesterday's Washington Post scoop that President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian diplomats last week risked America's sensitive intelligence gathering network in the Middle East, telling P&C's Emma Dumain, "I have no idea if it's true. If it is, it would be very troubling." Source: WaPo, NYT, Twitter

Congressman Trey Gowdy said late yesterday that he spoke with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the weekend, telling him of his "firm conviction that I would not be the right person" to lead the FBI. Source: Twitter

Though the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday declined to take up an appeal of a decision ruling North Carolina's strict voter ID requirements unconstitutional, South Carolina's lone Democratic congressman, Jim Clyburn, says that it doesn't appear that there's the political appetite for a similar fight here to tone down South Carolina's election ID laws. Source: NYT, P&C

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stumped for Republican primary runoff candidate Ralph Norman in Rock Hill yesterday, before voters head to the polls today to choose the GOP candidate for that seat. Source: Rock Hill Herald, Spartanburg Herald-Journal

S.C. historian Jack Bass in the P&C today, calls former governor and Senator Fritz Hollings the "most significant political leader" in S.C. since the Civil War. Source: P&C