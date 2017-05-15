The Agenda: The real story of the 'Nightmare house'; Other shoe to drop in ethics inquiry?

click to enlarge Google Street View

'The State' tracked down the mystery tenant who lives in the upper floor of this Cayce home for sale on Zillow.

Is the other shoe set to drop on the state ethics investigation? In the days following the end of the legislative session last week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he was no longer using the Quinn firm for his campaign consulting, a hearing was announced related to the inquiry's progress, and the P&C dropped big profile of the "unprecedented" political web the Quinn firm has woven. Source: P&C

You know that 'Nightmare house' you've seen circulating on Facebook? (A 'viral sensation' the P&C calls it.) Well, the real story behind the Cayce home's mystery tenant is actually of a down-on-his-luck, once world-renowned artist, hardly a funny public spectacle. Source: P&C, The State

After years of hauling its recyclables to Conway, Charleston County will finally break ground soon on a new $24 million recycling center. Source: P&C

Elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the air could be helping poison ivy and poison oak flourish in S.C. Source: The State

Two takes from the same end-of-week media cycle, both featuring Lindsey Graham:

From NYT: "G.O.P. Senators, Pulling Away From Trump, Have 'a Lot Less Fear of Him'"

From Politico: "GOP senators won't buck Trump on Comey firing"

For his part, Graham said on Sunday that President Donald Trump should turn over any recordings of his conversations with dismissed FBI Director James Comey. Source: NYT

Congressman Trey Gowdy is said to be one of a number of candidates being considered to take over Comey's job. Source: NYT

David Beasley, the former S.C. governor who now heads up the UN World Food Programme, says media saturation of Trump coverage is taking attention away from widespread famine in Africa and the Middle East. Source: AP

Nikki Haley, the other former S.C. governor working at the U.N., stood up for her boss for firing Comey on "This Week," saying that the president "is the CEO of the country. He can hire and fire whomever he wants." Source: The State