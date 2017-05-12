Former Mt. Pleasant councilman charged with criminal sexual conduct following ‘prom party’ investigation

click to enlarge Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Former Mt. Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson was arrested late Thursday evening and charged with criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree for allegedly performing oral sex on a “mentally incapacitated” female victim.According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, allegations against Glasson stem from an incident that occurred on Seabrook Island last month during a prom party involved students from Wando High School. Glasson turned himself into detectives and was booked just before midnight.An incident report filed at that time named Glasson as one of the adult chaperones at the party. According to the report, a complainant contacted police to call for an investigation into “inappropriate conduct” at the party, alleging underage drinking and saying that there “may have been some inappropriate sexual activity by the attendees during the event.”The affidavit from a detective with the Sheriff’s Office alleges that Glasson “did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously commit a sexual battery against the victim while she was mentally incapacitated, to wit: cunnilingus.” According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told detectives that she had consumed copious amounts of alcohol throughout the day and does not recall how she got into the Glasson’s bedroom.“She states she was unable to move or tell the defendant to stop because she was mentally incapacitated from consuming copious amounts of alcohol that day,” the affidavit states. “The defendant is known by the victim as a longtime family friend.”