The Agenda: Gas tax increase passed into law; Biggest ship headed to Chs; Gowdy among candidates for FBI?

Virginia welcomes largest ship to ever visit the East Coast at the @PortofVirginia, @COSCOSHPGLines Momentum! https://t.co/h6zGhMcBTL pic.twitter.com/giiYL6NBEE — VA Gateway Region (@VAGatewayRegion) May 9, 2017

The largest ship to ever sail into port in this area of the country is currently docked in Savannah after passing through Virginia. It will pull into Charleston Harbor on Saturday. Source: Facebook, AJC



The S.C. House and Senate both voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto yesterday, passing into law the first gas tax increase in decades. The law will go into effect in July. Source: P&C

The Honorable George "Buck" James Jr. was installed Tuesday as the newest associate justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court. Source: Sumter

Congressman Trey Gowdy, a former Upstate prosecutor, is reportedly one of six candidates that President Donald Trump is considering to become FBI director. Others include N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and former NYC police commissioner Ray Kelly. Source: USA Today

After FBI Director James Comey's abrupt firing, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott have pushed aside calls for an independent investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Source: McClatchy

A late amendment from Charleston-area state Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews toned down a FOIA reform bill that unanimously passed through the state House, removing a provision creating a FOIA office that would have sent disputes to state administrative court. The measure was designed to make it easier for citizens to challenge public agencies to produce public records, but Bright-Matthews said it would cost local governments too much money. Source: P&C

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, in the P&C: "Lindsey Graham could be Trump’s biggest threat in Senate"