Aziz Ansari's Master of None season 2 lands on Netflix Friday
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 2:34 PM
Netflix
'Master of None' returns with season two on May 11
Season two of S.C. native Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None debuts on Netflix tomorrow. That's 10 fresh 30-minute episodes ready for your weekend.
Since we last left Ansari, the show he writes with Alan Yang has won an Emmy for comedy writing as well as a Peabody Award. He also hosted Saturday Night Live the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office. Remember the La La Land interrogation?
Since we last left Dev, the character Ansari plays in the show, [Spoiler Alert] he and his girlfriend Rachel decided to part ways after some real talk about the direction of their relationship. Spurred partly by Rachel's sudden decision to move to Tokyo, Dev packs a bag and jets off to Italy to learn how to make pasta. The trailer for season two shows Dev wooing a series of women and gallivanting across Italy with his best bro Arnold. It appears Dev ends up back in his Manhattan loft at one point though, so who knows what hijinks are to come.
Aziz again worked with his brother Aniz to write one episode, as he did in season one, and his parents reappear playing themselves in a few episodes. Also appearing, according to the trailer and IMDB: John Legend, Claire Danes, Danielle Brooks (Taystee from OITNB), H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burgers), Father John Misty, Busta Rhymes, and more.