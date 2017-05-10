The Agenda: Statehouse taking up McMaster veto; N. Chs. inquiry into 'Thug Life' blog cast a wide net; S.C. pols on Comey firing

A North Charleston Police Department victim advocate is among those who have been disciplined over the course of an internal investigation into employee involvement in the Charleston Thug Life blog. The woman, who was fired last year, reportedly leaked the name of a juvenile murder suspect to the blog, which wrote speculative posts about violent crime victims and suspects often laced with inflammatory racial stereotypes. The fired advocate calls the inquiry a "witch hunt" that could violate her freedom of speech. Source: P&C

A Richland County lawmaker wants an investigation into newly-disclosed numbers that show USC offering more than $84 million in tuition discounts for out-of-state students, a move he says amounts to the school "turning its back on South Carolina residents in pursuit of national prestige." The school says that recruiting out-of-state students helps them make up for state budget cuts. Source: The State

S.C. 5th District voters head back to the polls next week for the special election primary runoff. Primary candidate Chad Connelly has endorsed former state Rep. Ralph Norman while former Gov. Nikki Haley didn't offer an endorsement, but donated $100 to Norman, who faces House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope. Source: Lancaster News, AP

Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the legislature's roads funding bill, which would raise state gas taxes by 12-cents over the next six years. Source: Twitter

It appears the legislature has the votes to override McMaster's veto as early as today. Source: The State

Today I vetoed the General Assembly’s gas tax bill, and I would like to tell you why. pic.twitter.com/pPOz0Cz4XC — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 9, 2017

South Carolina politicians offered their takes on the news that President Donald Trump had dismissed FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, with Lindsey Graham and Trey Gowdy calling the decision "difficult" and Congressman James Clyburn, the state's lone Democrat in D.C., said the move showed the need for an independent investigation of "the Trump/Russia mess." Source: The State, NYT

Former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers, who now regularly appears on CNN, has floated S.C. Congressman Trey Gowdy, a former Upstate solicitor, as a potential pick. Source: Twitter

Dems are going to hate me for this. I don't care. The best replacement for Comey is Trey Gowdy. He's as honest as day is long. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 10, 2017

The saga of the former Charleston Naval Hospital appears to have devolved into a big, expensive legal mess, with county government and private businesses feuding over millions in taxpayer dollars while the massive high-rise and the property around it remains largely abandoned in an area of North Charleston the city is trying to revitalize. Source: P&C

NYT's Kim Severson on Southern Foodways director John T. Edge: "A Powerful, and Provocative, Voice for Southern Food"