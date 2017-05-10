Human remains discovered in marsh behind The Citadel

click to enlarge Charleston Police Department

Charleston police have confirmed that skeletal human remains were found in the marsh area behind The Citadel campus just before noon on Wednesday.According to a the Charleston Police Department, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies and Charleston Police Harbor Patrol were searching the water Wednesday morning in reference to the discovery of a human foot found at the Charleston City Marina on May 1. After one hour of searching, officers uncovered skeletal remains, which were removed by members of the County Coroner’s Office. It has not yet been confirmed if the discovered foot and human remains are linked.Last week, Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said that the human foot discovered in a size-nine men’s sneaker was removed from the water and tossed on the dock at the City Marina. After approximately six days, a woman reported the shoe to marina staff. Wooten said that little could be determined about the person to whom the foot belonged, but police were checking all missing persons reports and reports of boat accidents in search of a match.