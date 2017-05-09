The Agenda: McMaster again vows to veto gas tax; Graham's subcommittee hears from Obama admin. officials

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

Gov. Henry McMaster during President Donald Trump's visit to Boeing South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster says he remains committed to vetoing a roads bill that contains a gas tax increase. Yesterday, the Senate voted to support a compromise hashed out by Senate and House members. Source: The State, P&C, AP

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism heard from former Justice Department and Obama administration officials on their investigations and interactions with the White House over potential Russian involvement with Trump administration officials and foreign involvement in the 2016 election. Source: P&C, NYT

Protesters assembled at yesterday's Charleston County Schools meeting objecting to proposed principal reassignments, with one teacher saying that morale within schools is at an "all-time low." Source: P&C

NPR headline from Berkeley County: "Google Moves In And Wants To Pump 1.5 Million Gallons Of Water Per Day"

The P&C has a profile of four Charleston-area police chases that resulted in crashes in recent weeks. Source: P&C

As Confederate monuments come down in New Orleans, the NYT Editorial Board writes today on "Monuments of White Supremacy."