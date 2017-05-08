The Agenda: Chs. not cool with booze pops; Mulvaney on shutdown: "So be it."; 10 years of Dreamliners

click to enlarge Booze Pops Facebook

Policing expert Radley Balko, also a columnist for the Washington Post, has a piece this week about federal involvement in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott by Michael Slager: WaPo headline: "How Jeff Sessions will enable more Michael Slagers

P&C headline: "Slager case shows why federal oversight of police still needed"

S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson on state inaction to close the so-called 'Charleston loophole': "This is the people’s house, and if we aren’t doing the will of the people you have to let your voice be heard — and it can’t be timid"

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney on the possibility of a government shutdown in September: "So be it."

Charleston officials are apparently not too happy that a state legal loophole allows alcohol-spiked ice pops to be sold on the street as a "packaged" product that's not subject to local open container laws. On Facebook, the business defends itself as a responsible locally-owned job-provider. Source: P&C

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the first 787 Dreamliner fuselage portion being shipped to North Charleston. Source: P&C

MUSC researchers are taking part in the largest-ever national study of adolescent brain development. Source: P&C