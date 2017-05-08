Monday, May 8, 2017

A Harriet Tubman monument will be erected in Beaufort May 27

"Every great dream begins with a dreamer"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER EMBROIDERIST
  • Flickr User Embroiderist

While most of us can easily conjure up an image of the inimitable Underground Railroad champion Harriet Tubman, many don't know that Tubman spent time in Beaufort during the Civil War as a soldier and scout.

To honor Tubman's time in the Lowcountry, former South Carolina General Assembly member Rev. Kenneth C. Hodges renamed the bridge over the Combahee River after Tubman, and to further honor her, there will be a monument erected in Beaufort at the Tabernacle Baptist Church where Hodges pastors.

The Beaufort Gullah/Geechee Famlee will host a Gullah Lowcountry Dinner Theater Fri. May 26 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church to raise money for the monument. In addition to a dinner of frogmore stew or fried fish, Queen Quet will be presenting a speech entitled "Hallelujah Harriet: Mother Moses and de Gullah/Geechee."

The ground-breaking ceremony for the monument takes place the next day, Sat. May 27 at 10 a.m. at the church and is free and open to the public.

