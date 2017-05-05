The Agenda: Graham skeptical of Obamacare repeal; Pols settle on 12-cent gas tax bump; Tebow boosting Fireflies

click to enlarge twitter.com/colafireflies

The bill passed by the U.S. House yesterday could have a hard time in the Senate, where members are skeptical of the hurried bill passed by their colleagues. Lindsey Graham: "Any bill that has been posted less than 24 hours — going to be debated three or four hours, not scored — needs to be viewed with suspicion." Source: NYT, Statehouse Report

All six of S.C.'s Republican members of Congress voted for the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Source: P&C, NYT

As Senate and House members hash out differences in their separately-passed roads bills, the two groups have reportedly settled on a 12-cent gas tax increase (the Senate originally passed a 17-cent bump) and have firmed up plans to make hybrid and electric car owners pay a new fee to make up for gas taxes not paid to maintain roads. Source: P&C, The State

Tim Tebow has proven to be a big draw for the Columbia Fireflies, which lead the league in attendance one month into the season, with just over 5,000 fans per game. Source: Columbia Business Report

Students at S.C. State are objecting to the school choosing Gov. Henry McMaster, who belongs to an all-white country club, to be the commencement speaker at the state's only historically black public college. Source: P&C

Charlie Cox, 53, is poised to graduate from the Citadel this weekend after taking a 30-year break, returning to the military college under the school's relatively new 'academic forgiveness' program that allows students to return and finish their coursework. Source: P&C

A lawsuit brought against the Southern State Police Benevolent Association by Michael Slager, who said the group didn't offer promised legal counsel, was dismissed this week. The two groups settled out of court earlier this year. Source: AP