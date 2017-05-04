The Agenda: Gas tax talks underway; Trump admin hires Citadel grad accused of sexual assaults; S.C. cops rarely go to jail

Wikimedia Commons

It appears that Trump administration officials have hired a Steven Munoz, a Citadel graduate who was reportedly accused of multiple sexual assaults of lowerclassmen while a cadet at the military school. Munoz was never charged, but a school investigation concluded "certain assaults likely occurred." Source: Pro Publica

P&C editorial: 'Holster dangerous gun laws'

In S.C., police officers are rarely convicted and in even rarer cases are they sent to jail. Source: The State

House and Senate lawmakers are hammering out differences over gas tax and road funding proposals today in conference committee. Source: P&C

A bill that would allow up to 20 permits for small industrial hemp operations could head to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk as soon as today. Source: P&C

The state House voted yesterday to make it easier for gun permit holders from other states to be able to legally carry in S.C. without a separate permit Source: P&C

S.C. Congressmen Mark Sanford and Jeff Duncan voted against a $1.1 trillion spending bill yesterday that keeps the federal government open through September. Source: P&C

After a few false starts, the U.S. House appears prepped to vote on a bill that would begin to roll back provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Source: Washington Post

Rock Hill Herald on the SC-5 special primary: "Confederate flag may have been the loser in Tuesday’s primary"