Severed human foot found at Charleston City Marina

Charleston City Marina

Charleston police responded to the City Marina on Lockwood Drive earlier this week following a report of what appeared to be a human foot discovered on the dock.According to an incident report filed May 1 by the Charleston Police Department, a woman notified employees at the marina of an abandoned shoe that had been sitting on the dock for approximately six days. Arriving on scene, police found a teal Adidas sneaker with white stripes between dock J20 and J22. Inside the men’s size-nine shoe, investigators found a black sock and a possible human bone “sticking out the top,” the report states.At that time, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office took control of the shoe and its contents for further examination. County Coroner Rae Wooten confirmed Thursday afternoon that the shoe contained a human foot, but no other information could be determined from the remains.In working to unravel the mystery of the foot’s owner, Wooten said that her office and the Charleston police are checking missing persons reports and reports of boat accidents, but no connections have been made. Wooten cautioned that just because a men’s shoe was discovered, the sex of the person to whom the foot belongs remains undetermined. She added that the shoe was found in good condition and doesn’t appear to have spent much time in the water.According to Wooten, little is known about the possible identity of the person to whom the foot belongs, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 843-746-4030. Charleston police ask that anyone with information call the department at 843-743-7200 or contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.Wooten said that authorities believe that the shoe was retrieved from the water the previous week and appears to have been discarded on the dock, but it is unknown from where the foot may have washed into the marina.“There’s no way to say where it came from. We just know where we found it,” Wooten said.From Charleston PD: