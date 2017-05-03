The Agenda: Voters reject gun-toting Confederate flag candidate; S.C. delegation divided over drilling; DeMint officially out

click to enlarge YouTube

Sheri Few's provocative ads attracted criticism, but not many votes

In the SC-5 special election to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress, Republicans voted Statehouse veterans Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman into a runoff while Democrats selected former Goldman Sachs adviser Archie Parnell as their candidate to try to turn the seat blue. Source: P&C

But the candidate who got the most press coverage in the race, Sheri Few, whose ads featuring military-style rifles, Confederate flags, and referenced the Emanuel AME massacre, got less than 5 percent of the vote in the Fifth District yesterday, finishing just ahead of two candidates who each earned a half-percent or fewer votes. Source: City Paper, SC Election Commission

Jim DeMint is officially out as head of Heritage Foundation. We've discussed that a lot here the past few days, so I won't get too far into it, but Politico reports that there was a chair thrown by a Heritage leader. Source: P&C, Politico

Laing Middle School in Mt. Pleasant was recently named one of the nation's top STEM middle schools and the state superintendent wants to help replicate its success elsewhere. Source: P&C

Hilton Head is proposing raising taxes and fees to replenish its reserves after spending $4 million over the past two years on flood and hurricane cleanup. Source: HHI Packet

1st: Read our cover story this week by Stephanie Hunt on 'Vanished Mt. Pleasant.'

2nd, from P&C: "Mount Pleasant, a town with no parking meters, considers limits for planned on-street parking"

$120 million: The amount national park visitors pumped into the S.C. economy last year.

Michael Slager will likely become one of very few police officers who serve jail time as a result of high-profile deadly encounters with citizens. Source: AP

New Trump administration orders to explore drilling for oil off S.C. beaches has the state's congressional delegation divided. Source: McClatchy