The Agenda: DeMint on his way out at Heritage; Haley still in Trump's good graces?

DeMint speaks at the 'Continuing Revolution' tea party rally in D.C. in 2011

Voters head to the polls in the 5th Congressional District tomorrow for party primaries in the special election to fill the vacancy left by Mick Mulvaney in Congress. Three Democrats and seven Republicans are running for party nominations. Source: P&C

Gathering in Columbia over the weekend, state Democrats elected political consultant Trav Robertson to be the party's new chairman. They also heard from DNC Chair Tom Perez, who urged S.C. Democrats to fight to elect a Democrat to replace Mulvaney. Source: P&C

Jim DeMint, the former U.S. senator who left office to run the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, appears on the verge of being 'ousted' from the group. DeMint's tenure at Heritage reportedly resulted in a significant rift over the direction of the group, most recently marked by high-profile shortfalls in the conservative agenda during President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, now U.N. ambassador, seems to diverge often from Trump administration policy directives, recently leading to reports of her free-speaking style being 'corralled,' but she reportedly remains in the president's good graces. Source: P&C, AP

As Charleston gets ready to launch its bike-share program later this month, Columbia says its working on its own. Source: P&C, The State

As hate crimes 'spread' across the U.S., the NYT reports, S.C. is one of five states that still does not have a law criminalizing hate crimes. Source: NYT