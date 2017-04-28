The Agenda: NYC getting cable-stay bridges; State wants a check on Haley's remarks; Drilling plans getting review

Queens and Brooklyn deserve a beautiful bridge that graces their skylines.



That's what this bridge is going to do. pic.twitter.com/YcphkXADMT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 27, 2017

Three new cable span bridges are rising in New York, with one opening today from Brooklyn to Queens, similar to the Cooper River Bridge. Source: NYT

An $800 million loan proposed for financially troubled Westinghouse could compromise the company's work on S.C. nuclear reactors, utility companies have argued. Source: Reuters

Members of the state House and Senate must hash out the differences between versions of proposed roads funding and gas tax increase each chamber passed before it heads to Gov. Henry McMaster, a feat that is easier said than done after weeks of acrimony leading up to the bill's passage. Source: P&C

President Donald Trump is asking for a review of Obama-era plans that relegated offshore oil drilling and exploration to areas of the Gulf of Mexico and norther Pacific. Source: The Hill

NYT headline: "State Department Wants to Clear Nikki Haley’s Remarks Before She Speaks"

S.C. newspapers including the three largest dailies in the state are arguing in court for access to records from the S.C. Republican Caucus related to the ongoing state ethics investigation. Source: P&C

The City of North Charleston wants you to know that you must behave if you want to speak before city council. Source: P&C