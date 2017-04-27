The Agenda: Chs. could take West Ashley lot via eminent domain; Senate passes gas tax; Mulvaney takes blame for repeal falter

click to enlarge Google Street View

The former Piggly Wiggly lot has sat vacant in West Ashley for years

City Council has given Mayor John Tecklenburg their blessing to acquire the vacant land that was formerly home to Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley via eminent domain. The property's owners say they're "troubled" by the plan. Source: P&C

Aiken County is looking at a 'saggy pants' ordinance. Source: Aiken Standard

A House committee has effectively killed a bill that would have shifted rules around legal challenges to major construction projects toward developers. Source: P&C

Congressman Mark Sanford says he wants to see President Donald Trump's tax returns, but that he wouldn't necessarily make a vote on new White House tax reform proposals contingent on seeing them. Source: P&C

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, who helped create the Freedom Caucus in Congress, said he misunderstood the divisions on the Hill and that he's partially to blame for the failure of the president's initial attempt at health reform. Source: WSJ

As frustrated members of the House tried to force the Senate to address a proposed gas tax yesterday, their counterparts worked late into the night to pass a 12-cent state gas tax increase. At current levels of support, the Statehouse could override a veto threatened by Gov. Henry McMaster. Source: P&C, The State