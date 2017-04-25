The Agenda: Why it floods in Chs.; Opioid study cmte.; Wells run dry near industrial farms

click to enlarge Michael Wiser

Hope everyone is mostly dry after a drenching Monday. Here's why it floods so much in Charleston and what's being done about it. Source: P&C

Megafarms are sucking wells dry in rural areas of S.C. with millions of gallons of groundwater being used to irrigate industrial farmland. Source: The State

State House Speaker Jay Lucas has convened a legislative committee to study the rising problem of painkiller abuse in S.C., to be chaired by state Rep. Eric Bedingfield, whose son died from an opioid overdose last year. Source: AP, SC Radio

Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston is now the 11th best public high school, down from seventh in 2015. Source: P&C

The secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will deliver the commencement address at the spring graduation ceremony at the University of South Carolina. Source: The State

Carriage companies and the Charleston Animal Society have not been able to find common ground in their effort to nail down new regulations for the downtown tour industry. Source: P&C