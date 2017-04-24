The Agenda: Chs. tries to minimize horse spooks; Roof now on federal death row; New Orleans dismantles Confederate monuments

click to enlarge Flickr user pocketwiley

For S.C. beach towns, fighting beach erosion is a never-ending battle. Source: P&C

In New Orleans, workers donned flak jackets and helmets to conceal their identities while dismantling a Confederate monument overnight, one of four set to be removed amid controversy. Source: NYT, Gambit

Emanuel AME killer Dylann Roof, who was obsessed with the Confederate flag, is now a resident of the death row in the U.S. Penitentiary in Indiana where he will likely live the rest of his life until he's executed.

Charleston officials are trying to prevent scenarios where working horses downtown are in close proximity to heavy machinery and other situations which can cause the horses to spook. Source: P&C

In Columbia, a career government watchdog is suing Gov. Henry McMaster, saying that his free speech and voting rights are being violated because his local senator, John Courson, remains suspended and inactive from the state Senate without a replacement appointed by McMaster. Daniel Island state Rep. Jim Merrill has also been suspended since December. Source: P&C

Richard Quinn and Associates is not saying how much it was paid by the non-profit Conservative Leadership Project, a group whose stated mission is promoting and discussing "the rule of law" and other policy issues. The group's public face is Attorney General Alan Wilson, who stepped away from an ongoing ethics investigation of the Statehouse, citing a conflict of interest. Source: P&C