The Agenda: McMaster and Quinns paid $1 million by USC; Georgetown steel mill could have a buyer; No action on roads

Gov. Henry McMaster during President Donald Trump's visit to Boeing South Carolina last month

The Post and Courier reports that Gov. Henry McMaster and Richard Quinn and Associates firm were paid a combined $1 million to do work for USC for four years starting in 2011. McMaster says he was hired to "raise money for the law school," but the now-governor also "was pivotal," P&C reporter Andy Shain says, to the school winning $10 million in funding from the state legislature. The other firm involved is reportedly the subject of an ongoing state ethics investigation. Source: P&C

A choice quote from the report: "McMaster told The Post and Courier he was pleased with his efforts."

McMaster's critics say the governor is doing too much campaigning and not enough governing. Source: The State

Campaigning in CharlestonM yesterday, McMaster called on help from local Republicans to help kill efforts to raise taxes to pay for roads. Source: P&C

As Georgetown seeks to redevelop its waterfront, with eyes toward demolishing its landmark eyesore steel mill, the company that closed it in 2015 says it is about to finalize a deal to sell it, opening up the possibility that it could be restarted. Source: P&C

After state lawmakers gathered in the Statehouse lobby this week to pressure the state Senate to take action, the Senate adjourned yesterday for the week without taking action. Source: P&C, Greenville News