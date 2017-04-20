Thursday, April 20, 2017

The Agenda: Chs. officials push for affordable housing in Columbia; Senate debates roads; Slager back in court Monday

Statehouse initiative would make it easier for local gov't to require affordable housing

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 12:24 PM

Charleston officials were at the capitol yesterday, pushing for a proposal that they say would make it easier for local governments to require affordable housing in their cities. Source: P&C

The state Senate is expected to vote soon on a roads funding bill after rejecting an amendment that would have cut taxes along with raising money to fix roads. On Tuesday, a group of House and Senate members joined in the Statehouse lobby to take action on the bill passed by the House. Source: Greenwood Index-Journal, AP

Michael Slager is expected back in federal court on Monday for a hearing to consider certain experts who plan to testify in the former North Charleston cop's federal civil rights trial. Source: AP

From 4/20 last year, today's a good day to re-read Dustin's story about a family working to legalize medical marijuana, an alternative remedy shown to help their eight-year old with epilepsy. Source: City Paper


