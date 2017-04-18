Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The Agenda: Hollings statue dedicated; More S.C. prison violence; State ID issues averted

Boeing layoffs won't touch N. Chs. engineers

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 10:48 AM

A statue honoring former S.C. Senator Fritz Hollings was unveiled yesterday next to the federal court complex. Current and former politicians and other dignitaries, including former Vice President Joe Biden, were on hand yesterday for the event. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: 'Accolades for Hollings'

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, says he won't cut ties with Richard Quinn's mostly-Republican political consulting firm as the business and its owners are reportedly part of an ongoing ethics investigation. Source: The State

Layoffs of Boeing engineers nationwide reportedly won't affect North Charleston employees. Source: Reuters

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that will put the state's IDs in compliance with federal REAL ID standards, helping S.C. residents avoid complications when accessing planes and military bases. Source: AP

An S.C. prison has seen yet another violent incident involving inmates as the state corrections agency draws more criticism for being dangerous for both inmates and officers working to maintain order. Source: P&C


Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS