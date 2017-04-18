The Agenda: Hollings statue dedicated; More S.C. prison violence; State ID issues averted

Large crowd and overflow for Fritz Hollings statue dedication ceremony underway here in Charleston. pic.twitter.com/PNHQMzWpTm — Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) April 17, 2017

A statue honoring former S.C. Senator Fritz Hollings was unveiled yesterday next to the federal court complex. Current and former politicians and other dignitaries, including former Vice President Joe Biden, were on hand yesterday for the event. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: 'Accolades for Hollings'

The unveiled #Hollingsstatue at federal courthouse in Charleston pic.twitter.com/eD3L3e2MTF — schuyler kropf (@skropf47) April 17, 2017

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, says he won't cut ties with Richard Quinn's mostly-Republican political consulting firm as the business and its owners are reportedly part of an ongoing ethics investigation. Source: The State

Layoffs of Boeing engineers nationwide reportedly won't affect North Charleston employees. Source: Reuters

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that will put the state's IDs in compliance with federal REAL ID standards, helping S.C. residents avoid complications when accessing planes and military bases. Source: AP

An S.C. prison has seen yet another violent incident involving inmates as the state corrections agency draws more criticism for being dangerous for both inmates and officers working to maintain order. Source: P&C