The Agenda: Clyburn talks race at Emanuel; Mixson sold; Confederate flag an issue in SC-5 race

A week after two prison inmates fatally strangled and stabbed four people in a state prison, an inmate-rights advocacy attorney says the issue is "a potential time bomb." Source: The State

Former Mayor Joe Riley hosted Congressman Jim Clyburn yesterday at Emanuel AME Church as part of the ex-mayor's visiting leader speaker series. Source: P&C

The special election to fill the vacancy left by Mick Mulvaney in the 5th District hasn't had its primary yet, but one of the Democrats in the race is already criticizing Republican primary candidate Sheri Few for a pro-Confederate flag TV ad. Source: The State

An Atlanta-based developer has purchased the Mixson Bath and Racquet Club, the connected restaurant, Mixson Market, and the land nearby to complete development of a new neighborhood near Park Circle. Source: P&C, CRBJ

MUSC board members meeting this week said that it had concerns about Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace it. Source: P&C

Tweaks to local regulations in North Charleston will allow the city to consider "the character, integrity, reputation, judgment, experience and efficiency" of those bidding on city contracts rather than automatically accepting the lowest bid. Source: P&C