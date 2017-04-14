Expect lane closures on Ravenel Bridge next week

Jonathan Boncek file photo

Expect traffic to be a little dodgy on the Ravenel Bridge next week as the far right north- and southbound lanes will be closed during midday hours.According to the Infrastructure Corporation of America, it’s time once again for a routine inspection of the cables that suspend the bridge. To allow inspectors to do their jobs, the far-right traffic lanes on either side of the Ravenel will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, April 18-20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.To ensure that drivers remember to stay in their lanes, barricades, signs, and flashing arrows will be placed along the work zone. Additional public notice will be provided by the ICA if further lane restrictions are required.