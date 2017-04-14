360-degree video gives you a C-17 HALO jumper's view
What it's like to dive out of a Globemaster III
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:57 PM
C-17s in formation at Joint Base Charleston in 2014
Joint Base Charleston is home to a slew of C-17 Globemaster III long-haul cargo jets. These big guys are designed for carrying payloads and soldiers halfway around the planet into and around remote war zones.
A video shared this week on Facebook by the 315th Airlift Wing stationed at Joint Base Charleston gives a 360-degree perspective of what it's like dive out of the rear bay of a massive C-17 jets like the ones you see on the runway at CHS.