Friday, April 14, 2017

360-degree video gives you a C-17 HALO jumper's view

What it's like to dive out of a Globemaster III

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge C-17s in formation at Joint Base Charleston in 2014 - U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TECH. SGT. BARRY LOO
  • U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo
  • C-17s in formation at Joint Base Charleston in 2014
Joint Base Charleston is home to a slew of C-17 Globemaster III long-haul cargo jets. These big guys are designed for carrying payloads and soldiers halfway around the planet into and around remote war zones.

A video shared this week on Facebook by the 315th Airlift Wing stationed at Joint Base Charleston gives a 360-degree perspective of what it's like dive out of the rear bay of a massive C-17 jets like the ones you see on the runway at CHS.

The video is originally from 2016 and filmed over Cape Canaveral, giving you a pretty neat look at the Kennedy Space Center launch complexes.

To see all 360 degrees, click play and then drag your mouse around the video to pan across the field of view.


