The Agenda: Poll shows S.C. doesn't think state is keeping up; Graham fears 'cyber-Pearl Harbor'; Nuclear costs up again

click to enlarge Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill

Graham greets Marine Gen. James Amos before a Senate committee meeting last year

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he's worried about a 'cyber-Pearl Harbor.' Source: SC Radio

A new Winthrop Poll shows that nearly 62 percent of those surveyed say they don't feel that S.C. services are not adequately keeping up with growth across the state. Source: The State

Other figures from the poll:

Behind Politicians/Government, respondents ranked Racism as the second-most important issue facing the nation, ahead of jobs/unemployment and immigration/refugees.

In S.C., respondents said roads and infrastructure were most important, followed by education.

President Donald Trump's approval/disapproval rate is 43/47% overall, 79/11% among Republicans

Of those surveyed, 47% say they attend religious services at least once a week, with 85% saying that religion played an important part in their life.

Republican state Rep. Bill Herbkersman of Beaufort says he's being considered to become the American ambassador to the Bahamas. Source: The State

Gov. Henry McMaster says he has questions about the idea of oil drilling off the S.C. coast, saying the state needs to take care of our precious natural resources."

Surprise! The company that will likely go bankrupt after cost overruns on nuclear power projects like the one underway in the a Midlands says the project here will cost S.C. customers another $1.5 billion. Some 34% of the project has been completed in S.C., the CEO of SCANA says, and is planning on completing the project with or without Westinghouse, the company in question. Source: Aiken Standard, AP