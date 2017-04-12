Police say dog dragged by chain before being burned in Awendaw

Charleston County

Firefighters rushed to douse the flames spreading from a dog that was set on fire in Awendaw Tuesday. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a chain had been wrapped around the animal’s muzzle, torso, and legs before it was dragged down the road and set ablaze.The director of the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw made the grizzly discovery Tuesday evening. According to an incident report, the man told police that he spotted six minors — four males and two females ages 12-15 — traveling away from the scene of the crime across a nearby field. The man then went to check on the animal, but it was already dead.Authorities say the animal’s remains have been sent to Columbia for analysis. While no suspects have been identified, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the Charleston County Animal Control Office at (843) 529-5319.