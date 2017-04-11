The Agenda: Alabama's 'Luv Guv'; Joe Wilson hears 'You Lie!'; W. Ashley vs. Downtown councilmen

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says the nine life sentences given to Emanuel killer Dylann Roof yesterday are the "surest way to see that Dylann Roof is executed." Source: P&C

Congressman Joe Wilson got a taste of his own medicine at a town hall in Graniteville Monday night when attendees chanted "You lie!" after Wilson said he supported efforts to prosecute crimes under the Violence Against Women Act, which he voted against extending in 2013. Source: P&C

$960,000: The amount raised by Gov. Henry McMaster for his re-election in 2018. Source: P&C

click to enlarge Mugshot

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned yesterday after a well-publicized affair and ethics plea bargain

Alabama has itself a 'Luv Guv' too, but this one resigned as part of a plea bargain on ethics charges. Source: AP

Toshiba is reportedly worried it won't survive the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, brought on by losses associated with its nuclear power work on projects like the $14 billion one underway for SCANA in the S.C. Midlands. Source: Wall Street Journal

Meanwhile: SCANA executive pay rose by nearly $1 million over the last year. Source: Aiken Standard

As work continues on Volvo Cars' new Berkeley County manufacturing facility, the company is reportedly concerned over the implications of potential new taxes on imported goods, a proposal floated by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress. Source: Reuters

A local Sons of Confederate Veterans group is working to distance themselves from the S.C. Secessionist Party, which stepped into a dispute over the SCV's table at the Flowertown Festival. SCV leader: "We are not connected with the Secessionist Party. We don’t support their efforts." Source: P&C

Mark Sanford op-ed: "Better ideas for health care reform"

The P&C editorial page also takes on West Ashley city councilmen who voted against a recent proposed hotel moratorium, which is supported by at least one downtown councilman, despite universal support for a building freeze in an area of West Ashley earlier this year. "Indeed, a few of them appear determined to vote against the sentiment of peninsula residents regardless of the issue and despite the decision having the greatest impact on peninsula residents." Source: P&C

The State op-ed by Cinci Scoppe: 'Want a better Legislature? Start with better districts'