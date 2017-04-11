$1.1 million in counterfeit phone accessories seized at Charleston port

flickr user Tracy Hunter

Proving that you don’t mess with Dr. Dre and Hello Kitty, U.S. Customs agents at the Charleston seaport recently seized $1.1 million worth of counterfeit mobile phone accessories. The more than 85,000 individual imitation goods were branded with the markings of Apple, Marvel, DC Comics, Hello Kitty, and the G-Funk master himself.Arriving to the Charleston port from China and destined for shipment to upstate South Carolina, the questionable goods were scrutinized by agents with the local U.S. Customs and Border Protection office. The phone accessories were then seized after the companies owning the images found on the counterfeit goods confirmed that these markings were used without permission.More disturbingly, 38,000 power adapters were found in the shipment, all bearing the FCC mark indicating that the equipment had been tested and met operating standards. According to a statement from U.S. Customs, these were found to be unauthorized markings and the adapters could have posed a significant safety risk to consumers.“I’m proud of the work our officers and import specialists are doing to keep counterfeit merchandise, some of which could be dangerous to consumers, out of U.S. commerce,” said Charleston Acting Area Port Director Joanne Fogg.