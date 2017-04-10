The Agenda: Casinos on the coast?; Sergio snags green jacket; Questions around Columbia firm grow

A trio of updates from the ongoing S.C. ethics investigation: The AP says the investigation of Columbia consultant Rick Quinn and his work with state political interests is "drawing attention beyond the state." A short-term campaign loan that Attorney General Alan Wilson gave his campaign before a fundraising deadline is reportedly getting some extra scrutiny as well — a similar tactic was reportedly used by the Quinns to buoy the state Republican Party when it was led by now-Gov. Henry McMaster. A ports authority board member who spoke in favor of Quinn when the group was debating suspending a contract with the firm reportedly did not disclose their business connection when asked by the P&C, telling them, "Why do I want to feed into a story?" Source: AP, P&C
There doesn't seem to be much appetite to raise state gas taxes to pay for road improvements, but could their be an appetite for casinos on the coast to bankroll highways? Source: P&C
NYT headline: "Once a Trump Critic, Nikki Haley Casts Herself as His Leading Diplomat"
A Summerville man is taking steps to try to stop Confederate flag activists from displaying the flag on local city property or at local festivals. "You haven't won", said a Facebook post Sunday for the 'Secessionist Party, who travel the state with the rebel flag, "awakened a sleeping giant."
152-years ago yesterday: General Robert E. Lee surrenders at Appomattox Courthouse, ending the Civil War. Source: @FtSumterNPS
Spaniard Sergio Garcia donned the green jacket at Augusta National yesterday, winning his first Masters, the high point thus far of a career spotted with high-stakes flameouts. Garcia remained consistent throughout the final round, winning in the first hole of a playoff against Justin Rose. Source: ESPN
Some local tidbits:
Fans lined the streets of Columbia yesterday to congratulate coach Dawn Staley's NCAA-title-winning Gamecocks yesterday. Source: P&C