The Agenda: Casinos on the coast?; Sergio snags green jacket; Questions around Columbia firm grow

A trio of updates from the ongoing S.C. ethics investigation: The AP says the investigation of Columbia consultant Rick Quinn and his work with state political interests is "drawing attention beyond the state." A short-term campaign loan that Attorney General Alan Wilson gave his campaign before a fundraising deadline is reportedly getting some extra scrutiny as well — a similar tactic was reportedly used by the Quinns to buoy the state Republican Party when it was led by now-Gov. Henry McMaster. A ports authority board member who spoke in favor of Quinn when the group was debating suspending a contract with the firm reportedly did not disclose their business connection when asked by the P&C, telling them, "Why do I want to feed into a story?" Source: AP, P&C

There doesn't seem to be much appetite to raise state gas taxes to pay for road improvements, but could their be an appetite for casinos on the coast to bankroll highways? Source: P&C

NYT headline: "Once a Trump Critic, Nikki Haley Casts Herself as His Leading Diplomat"

A Summerville man is taking steps to try to stop Confederate flag activists from displaying the flag on local city property or at local festivals. "You haven't won", said a Facebook post Sunday for the 'Secessionist Party, who travel the state with the rebel flag, "awakened a sleeping giant."

152-years ago yesterday: General Robert E. Lee surrenders at Appomattox Courthouse, ending the Civil War. Source: @FtSumterNPS

Spaniard Sergio Garcia donned the green jacket at Augusta National yesterday, winning his first Masters, the high point thus far of a career spotted with high-stakes flameouts. Garcia remained consistent throughout the final round, winning in the first hole of a playoff against Justin Rose. Source: ESPN

Some local tidbits:

Country Club of Charleston member Russell Henley holed out from 185 yards yesterday, forcing Augusta crews to perform a spot repair to the cup. Source: Golf mag

Wofford graduate William McGirt maintained solid play over the weekend after carding a 67 on Thursday, finishing tied for 22nd. Soruce: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Greenville resident Bill Haas was shaky on the putter yesterday, dropping his final position to 36th in the field. Soruce: Greenville News

Fans lined the streets of Columbia yesterday to congratulate coach Dawn Staley's NCAA-title-winning Gamecocks yesterday. Source: P&C