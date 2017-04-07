The Agenda: O'Malley to visit Chs.; Pols react to Syria strikes; Gowdy back into political spotlight

WH photo (ed for security): @potus receives briefing on #syria military strike fr Nat Security team, inc @vp , SECDEF, CJCS via secure VTC pic.twitter.com/aaCnR7xomR — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

In a joint statement with U.S. Sen. John McCain, Lindsey Graham called last night's strike on a Syrian airport a "credible first step" toward action against the Russian-backed regime. Rep. Jeff Duncan called them "entirely appropriate." Congressman Joe Wilson commended the president for protecting Americans "from future missile attacks." Source: Twitter

This morning, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Security Council discussions of yesterday's strikes, a retaliation for suspected use of chemical weapons by the Assad government against its citizens, will have to be discussed in the open. Source: Twitter

Haley was booed yesterday when her comments about the Trump administration's handling of affairs with Russia didn't sit too well with the Women in the World Summit she was visiting. Source: P&C

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley will visit Charleston tomorrow for an town hall and an event with the local Democratic party. Source: P&C

Congressman Devin Nunes said yesterday that he would step back from a House investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election amid an ethics complaint, once again putting U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy on the front line of a politicized congressional investigation. Source: Greenville News

Reuters headline: "U.S. South, Not Just Mexico, Stands in Way of Rust Belt Jobs Revival"

A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll shows that three out of four Americans polled want the Trump administration to do what they can to make the Affordable Care Act work. Source: Greenville News

P&C healthcare reporter Lauren Sausser has a comprehensive profile on J. Marion Sims, a doctor recognized with statues at the S.C. Statehouse and elsewhere who is known as the "Father of Gynecology," but who furthered his study through experiments on slaves in the 1840s. Source: P&C