Downtown officer-involved shooting under investigation by SLED

SLED agents are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.According to Charles Francis, public information officer with the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported drug deal gone bad on King Street between Society and Wentworth streets where the person who arranged the drug deal was robbed. This person reported the armed robbery to authorities and provided a description of the suspect to responding officers.Officers were canvassing the area of John and Elizabeth when they saw a male standing near a vehicle in a parking lot at 9 John St. matching a description of the suspect, said Francis.After officers requested that the driver turn off the vehicle, Francis says the vehicle accelerated towards the other assisting officers. It is at this point when one of the officers fired his weapon at the vehicle, which sped away from the scene.The Charleston police officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative duty with pay, while SLED investigates the shooting.