The Agenda: Darius Rucker comes through with free show; House passes permitless gun carry; A blustery day in Chs.

"Someone said to me 'it must feel good to be a Gamecock this month.' Then I told him it always feels good to be a Gamecock.'"

-@dariusrucker pic.twitter.com/SLoCb08uxC — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 6, 2017

Amid Wednesday's storms, Darius Rucker delivered on a promised free show for USC students last night, welcoming the NCAA-winning women's team, Final Four men's coach, and university president on stage with him. Source: The State

After storms rolled through the area last night, expect a windy day today in Charleston. Source: Live 5

Amid news that former state agency leader and anti-union attorney Catherine Templeton has formally entered the race for S.C. governor, The State says that an ongoing corruption investigation "could dog [Gov. Henry] McMaster's bid" to be elected governor in 2018. Source: P&C, The State

Today is 'cross over' day at the S.C. Statehouse, bills that aren't passed by one chamber and sent to ther other for consideration likely won't be added to the legislative schedule before the legislature adjourns for the year in May. Source: The State

House members spent the day late Wednesday considering a measure that would allow anyone to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without a permit. Source: P&C

$10 billion: The total damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in the U.S., making it the nation's tenth-most-destructive hurricane. (PDF) Source: CRBJ, NOAA

The Masters starts today in Augusta, Georgia. Wet conditions today could make the already-challenging course even trickier for the first day of competition. One of the field's top players, S.C. native Dustin Johnson could be in even worse shape though, after reportedly falling down the stairs in his Augusta rental home yesterday, injuring his back. DJ is 'making progress' toward teeing off today at 2:03 p.m. with Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker. Source: Aiken Standard, ESPN