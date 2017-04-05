This season, the RiverDogs feature all-inclusive club level seating, but it'll cost ya

click to enlarge
The new club level was built over the first base line
RiverDogs' games have always been an affordable, reliable, and family-friendly option in Charleston to spend a nice afternoon outdoors. On pretty much any game day, you can walk up the Joe with $10 in your pocket and watch yourself some baseball.
Opening Day is tomorrow, and that $8 plus tax will still get you in the gate. But what if you want to take in a game, but don't want to fight the crowds, heat, or be relegated to hot dogs and peanuts? Well, the Joe's new Riley Park Cub is the answer for you. But it'll cost you a bit more.
Leather and baseball go together
For home games this year, the RiverDogs are offering a limited number of Riley Park Club tickets for $105 each. Bear with me. That gets you access to the chic new air conditioned club level with sweeping field and river views, reserved leather-backed stadium seats, drinks, and gourmet food prepared by Mercantile and Mash. (We're stopping by the game on Sunday and will report back.)
The new space was built in the off season in place of the upper-level bleachers along the first base line — opposite of the beer deck on the third base line. It's primarily an event space, but it can be yours for game day too.
The R-Dogs' brass tells us that opening day tickets are sold out for the Riley Park Club tomorrow, but you can buy Club tickets
for other games just as you would for normal $8 bleacher seats.
Interior of the Riley Park Club