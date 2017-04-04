The Agenda: Two years since Walter Scott was killed; Tim Scott not running for gov; Mt. P. upping impact fees

Two years ago today, North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager shot and killed Walter Scott after he fled during a traffic stop off Remount Road initiated over a suspected tail light infraction. Slager is currently awaiting trial on federal civil rights violations and a state retrial after his initial case ended in a hung jury. Source: P&C

Two years ago, today. My client #WalterScott was gunned down from behind in what would become the most infamous SC officer-involved shooting pic.twitter.com/7QqKNoE1Lv — Justin Bamberg, Esq. (@JustinBamberg) April 4, 2017

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott told the Post and Courier that he's not running for governor in 2018. Source: P&C

Mount Pleasant council-members have taken dramatic steps to control growth in the city, quadrupling impact fees required to be paid for new development. Source: P&C

The Greenville News has a three-part story looking at why S.C. roads have gotten worse despite more funding for state DOT. Source: Greenville News

Ecommerce technology services firm Blue Acorn has been bought by a private equity firm. Source: CRBJ

A man driving for Uber on Folly Beach was arrested over the weekend for impersonating a federal agent and using police lights on his vehicle. Police also found a handgun in the car. Source: P&C