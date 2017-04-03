The Agenda: USC women's team takes home the title; York cops warned about teen arrested for ISIS connection

Congratulations to the USC women's basketball team for their big win yesterday, knocking off Mississippi State for a third time this season to win the school's first women's basketball national championship. Source: NYT

Headlines:

"Staley says she would go to White House if invited," AP

"USC flag flies above South Carolina State House," The State

Classes Monday afternoon are canceled to allow students to celebrate the team's return to campus, The State

The Gamecocks' men's team couldn't quite pull off their underdog win against Gonzaga on Saturday night, ending their Cinderella run at the Final Four. Source: AP

A number of faulty gun residue tests by the SLED crime lab could hold up local prosecution of shooting cases. Source: P&C

Critics of a bill that would allow concealed carry of handguns without a permit say the bill is being fast-tracked by House Republicans. Source: The State

The influential Heritage Foundation, run by former S.C. Senator Jim DeMint, has navigated itself in uncharted waters in recent weeks as Republican-led efforts to replace Obamacare faltered. Source: P&C

Congressman Jim Clyburn says that Democrats need to do more to take ownership of the Affordable Care Act or risk losing the policy high ground against Republicans who will continue repeal efforts. Source: P&C

Politico headline: "Haley eclipses Tillerson on Trump's foreign policy ladder"

The man arrested leaving Charleston International Airport last week and charged with plotting to join ISIS was jailed as a juvenile in New York and paroled despite the objections of York County, S.C. law enforcement who were familiar with his activity. Source: Rock Hill Herald

Jonathan Capehart column lead: "My friend Cheryl Pelicano is a blue sparkler in the circus of red that is South Carolina. And like all Democrats, she is aghast at everything related to President Trump..." Source: WaPo