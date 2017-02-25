Muhiyidin d'Baha sits down with Quintin Washington two days after arrest during Confederate flag protest
Topics include: Confederate flag protest, schools, community building, and more
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Sat, Feb 25, 2017 at 10:52 AM
Just a couple days after he was arrested for attempting to remove a Confederate flag during a protest outside Bree Newsome's lecture at College of Charleston, Black Lives Matter organizer Muhiyidin d'Baha sat down with Charleston's most prolific video interviewer Quintin Washington. D'Baha was charged with disorderly conduct for the incident which made international headlines.
The wide-ranging unedited 30-minute interview discusses d'Baha's thinking during his now-famous leap attempting to take down a protester's Confederate flag on George Street on Wednesday, local school system race relations, and much more.